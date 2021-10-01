East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 388.0% from the August 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 5,760.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of East Resources Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. East Resources Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.73.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

