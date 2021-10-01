East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 925,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,253 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.65% of East West Bancorp worth $66,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $57,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.