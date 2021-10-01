EasyFi Market Cap Achieves $12.88 Million (EZ)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last week, EasyFi has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for $5.10 or 0.00010690 BTC on popular exchanges. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $12.88 million and $1.08 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00055220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.07 or 0.00236874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00115135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012426 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

