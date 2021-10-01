easyJet’s (ESYJY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ESYJY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, September 17th. HSBC raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of easyJet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get easyJet alerts:

OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 29,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,498. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. easyJet has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.