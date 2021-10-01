easyJet’s (ESYJY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ESYJY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, September 17th. HSBC raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of easyJet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 29,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,498. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. easyJet has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

