Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Short Interest Update

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 357.4% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECAOF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,789. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. Eco has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.75.

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum, natural gas, shale gas, and coal bed methane licenses. It operates in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana basin projects. The company was founded by Gil Holzman, Colin Brent Kinley, and Alan Friedman on June 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

