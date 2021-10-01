ECOMI (OMI) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.20 Million

ECOMI (CURRENCY:OMI) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, ECOMI has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ECOMI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. ECOMI has a market capitalization of $953.44 million and $7.20 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ECOMI alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002160 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00067270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00055060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00106544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00148453 BTC.

About ECOMI

OMI is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 750,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,285,821,196 coins. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century. The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry. ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles). To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token. “

ECOMI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECOMI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECOMI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ECOMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECOMI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.