EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, June 28th. initiated coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.86 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

EDRVF remained flat at $$25.77 during trading hours on Friday. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.61.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

