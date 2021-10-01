Electric Vehicle Zone Market Cap Hits $25.63 Million (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 44.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 41.1% higher against the US dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $25.63 million and $7.85 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for $0.0579 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00067270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00106544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00148453 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,739.88 or 0.99763454 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.29 or 0.06788041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.