Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Insider David Curry Peterson Sells 5,000 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) insider David Curry Peterson sold 5,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $20,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Curry Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, David Curry Peterson sold 2,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $7,100.00.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.17. 297,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,522. The firm has a market cap of $140.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.70. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $84.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.97 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 21.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 9.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Elevate Credit by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 113,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Elevate Credit by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 3.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.