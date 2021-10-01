ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELLRY remained flat at $$7.25 on Friday. ElringKlinger has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

