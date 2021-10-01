Emercoin Price Reaches $0.0686 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $21,644.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0686 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 281.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,125,860 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

