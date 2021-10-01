Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) Shares Up 1%

Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX)’s share price shot up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.35 and last traded at $28.35. 134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emles Federal Contractors ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

