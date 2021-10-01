ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Down 71.1% in September

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENGGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ENGGY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.09. 59,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,062. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

