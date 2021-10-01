Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Enel alerts:

ENLAY stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $7.64. 506,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,995. Enel has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.