Enigma Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $243,314.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.03 or 0.00369376 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002045 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.68 or 0.00869401 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

