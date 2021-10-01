Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Sells $4,514,700.00 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Enphase Energy stock traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,322. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.16 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.14.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.38.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

