Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Sells $4,514,700.00 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Enphase Energy stock traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,322. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.16 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.14.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.38.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
