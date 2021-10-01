EpiK Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $499,555.00 (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001777 BTC on exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $37.58 million and $499,555.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00067270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00106544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00148453 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,739.88 or 0.99763454 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.29 or 0.06788041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

