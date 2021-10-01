Equalizer (EQZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $417,136.00

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $7.28 million and $417,136.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Equalizer has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00067270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00106544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00148453 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,739.88 or 0.99763454 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.29 or 0.06788041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

