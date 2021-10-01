Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 1st (ACB, ALRS, AMPE, AR, CXB, EDR, ELD, FM, FVI, GAU)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, October 1st:

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Get Aurora Cannabis Inc alerts:

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target lowered by Truist Securities from $67.00 to $63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its target price raised by TD Securities to C$25.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.