Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

ETTYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

OTCMKTS:ETTYF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.12. 2,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average is $33.21. Essity AB has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

