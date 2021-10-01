Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman Sells 27,000 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $5,637,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etsy alerts:

On Thursday, September 16th, Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.37. 1,993,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.49 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 100.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.