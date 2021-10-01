Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.52 and last traded at $26.51. 7,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euclid Capital Growth ETF stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

