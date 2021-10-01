Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Update

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Euronext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronext has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

EUXTF stock opened at $117.25 on Friday. Euronext has a 12-month low of $95.05 and a 12-month high of $122.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.84.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

