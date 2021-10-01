EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Short Interest Update

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVRAZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVRZF remained flat at $$7.65 on Friday. 2,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.75. EVRAZ has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $10.04.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. EVRAZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.03%.

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

