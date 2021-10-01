Expanse (EXP) Price Hits $0.0508 on Top Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Expanse coin can now be bought for $0.0508 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a market capitalization of $956,028.07 and $4,681.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Expanse has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,067.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.36 or 0.06808033 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.46 or 0.00347291 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $533.31 or 0.01133084 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00108078 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.58 or 0.00545124 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $219.30 or 0.00465920 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.23 or 0.00289437 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.