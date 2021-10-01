Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,899 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,848 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 803.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.16. 771,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,321,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.69 billion, a PE ratio of -18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.94.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

