Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 711,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.2% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $44,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after buying an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after purchasing an additional 577,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,920,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,193,380,000 after buying an additional 206,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after buying an additional 3,710,698 shares during the period. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,321,729. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.24. The stock has a market cap of $256.47 billion, a PE ratio of -18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

