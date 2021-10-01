Factom (FCT) Reaches Market Cap of $16.00 Million

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Factom coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00003311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Factom has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Factom has a market cap of $16.00 million and $4,442.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00066148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00107344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00149095 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,838.34 or 0.99597973 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.49 or 0.06700790 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom launched on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,084,596 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org . The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

