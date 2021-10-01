FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Joseph Zimmel Sells 2,024 Shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total transaction of $807,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Zimmel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Joseph Zimmel sold 4,554 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total value of $1,658,248.02.

On Friday, July 16th, Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $394.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $400.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

