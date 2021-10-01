FansTime 1-Day Volume Tops $165,839.00 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a market cap of $717,816.68 and $165,839.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00055220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.07 or 0.00236874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00115135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012426 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

