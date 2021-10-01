FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Short Interest Up 368.1% in September

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 368.1% from the August 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

FAT Brands stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FAT Brands will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.54%.

In related news, Director James C. Neuhauser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $113,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,274.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Neuhauser sold 14,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $324,097.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $430,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of FAT Brands by 201.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,648 shares during the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

