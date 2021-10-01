Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

FURCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upgraded Faurecia S.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of FURCF stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.00. 698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541. Faurecia S.E. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.97.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

