Feellike (FLL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Feellike has a market cap of $17,302.41 and $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00066263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00107921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.00150025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,122.61 or 1.00217322 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.69 or 0.06838420 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars.

