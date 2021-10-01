FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on OPFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPFI. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in FG New America Acquisition by 32.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

OPFI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,315. FG New America Acquisition has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

