FIO Protocol Market Cap Achieves $64.18 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $64.18 million and approximately $15.34 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000197 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001331 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001144 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000774 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 783,770,412 coins and its circulating supply is 356,842,644 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

