Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the August 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FIORF opened at 0.06 on Friday. Fiore Cannabis has a 1-year low of 0.06 and a 1-year high of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 0.07.

About Fiore Cannabis

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. engages in the cultivation, production, and development of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its brands include Gardens of WeEden, Blunt Box, Superior, FIORE Triple Certified, DIAMANTE, and PURE CLOUD 9. The company was founded on April 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

