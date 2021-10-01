Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the August 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FIORF opened at 0.06 on Friday. Fiore Cannabis has a 1-year low of 0.06 and a 1-year high of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 0.07.
About Fiore Cannabis
Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.