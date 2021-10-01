First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 128,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 114,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $50.58 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

