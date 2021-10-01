Flamingo Price Tops $0.48 on Top Exchanges (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a total market cap of $72.02 million and $24.87 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00066263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00107921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.00150025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,122.61 or 1.00217322 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.69 or 0.06838420 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

