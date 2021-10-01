flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Short Interest Up 314.6% in September

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,900 shares, a growth of 314.6% from the August 31st total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNNTF traded down $80.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 121,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average is $39.36. flatexDEGIRO has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $139.10.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a report on Friday, August 6th.

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

