Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 19.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,011,000 after acquiring an additional 503,960 shares during the period. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $86.72 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.13. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.51). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.