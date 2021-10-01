Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.45

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.45 and last traded at $48.45, with a volume of 879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.05.

FWONA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Formula One Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Formula One Group from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -253.68 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $501.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 82,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 23,759 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 60,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

