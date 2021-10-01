Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) Short Interest Update

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE:FVIV opened at $9.74 on Friday. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

