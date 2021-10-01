Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Fox Factory worth $12,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 7.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,002,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,480 shares during the last quarter.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,417.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,711 shares of company stock valued at $266,875. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $144.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $73.53 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.07 and a 200-day moving average of $149.28.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $328.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.54 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

