Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Franklin Resources Inc Buys 3,604,359 Shares

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 3,604,359 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 460,405 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.10. 2,429,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,107. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 29.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at about $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

