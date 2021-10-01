Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Holdings Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,828 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 25,530 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 44.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 266.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 406,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 295,868 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

FCX stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.78.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

