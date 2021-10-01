Friendz Price Up 63.1% This Week (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last week, Friendz has traded up 63.1% against the dollar. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $666,600.24 and approximately $73,501.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00054541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00114444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.18 or 0.00225289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012523 BTC.

Friendz Coin Profile

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

