FSBT API Token (FSBT) Trading Down 28.1% This Week

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last week, FSBT API Token has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. One FSBT API Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FSBT API Token has a total market cap of $66,507.90 and $9,577.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00055363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00116047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.00205193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011946 BTC.

FSBT API Token Profile

FSBT is a coin. It launched on November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . FSBT API Token’s official message board is medium.com/fortysevenblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

FSBT API Token Coin Trading

