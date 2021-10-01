Furucombo (COMBO) Price Tops $0.28

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $299,462.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000583 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00066484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00105601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00142127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,632.66 or 0.99979003 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.54 or 0.06726207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002560 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

