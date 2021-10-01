Fyooz (FYZ) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $190,958.00

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last week, Fyooz has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for $0.0512 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $331,590.57 and approximately $190,958.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00055363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00116047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.00205193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011946 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz (CRYPTO:FYZ) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Fyooz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars.

