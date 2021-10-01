Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.12 Million

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $8.45 or 0.00017776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market cap of $29.64 million and $3.12 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Galatasaray Fan Token

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

